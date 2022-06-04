×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

North Korea's Kim Jong Un sends congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on Jubilee

04 June 2022 - 10:13 By Reuters
Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader has wished Queen Elizabeth.
Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader has wished Queen Elizabeth.
Image: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a message of congratulations to Queen Elizabeth, the reclusive state's foreign ministry said, as Britain celebrates her Platinum Jubilee.

Friday marked the second of four days of pomp, parties and parades to celebrate the 96-year-old monarch's record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

“I extend my congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the National Day of your country, the official birthday of Your Majesty,” Kim said in a message dated June 2.

Britain and North Korea established diplomatic relations in 2000.

North Korea is one of the few countries that the queen, who is also head of state of 14 other nations including Australia, Canada and New Zealand, has never visited during her long reign. She has however paid a state visit to South Korea. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

As Commonwealth celebrates the Queen, she celebrates a few ‘commoners’

Actor Damian Lewis and author Ian Rankin among those hailed by Queen Elizabeth in her birthday honours
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Over 70 years of rule and 14 prime ministers, Queen Elizabeth has seen it all

As the queen nears the end of her reign, it raises the question: how will Prince Charles compare?
World
2 days ago

Prince Andrew is trying to ‘make amends’: Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury said Prince Andrew is seeking to "make amends" and highlighted the importance of forgiveness after Queen Elizabeth's ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Julius Malema threatens to release Ramaphosa burglary video ‘if all goes well’ South Africa
  2. Gupta-linked company that secured prime Sandton property in cushy deal now ... News
  3. Reapplied for the R350 grant? Here's when you could get your money South Africa
  4. 'No Ferraris' for winner of R126m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  5. 'Kelly Khumalo shot Senzo Meyiwa by mistake', witness will say: advocate Teffo South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...