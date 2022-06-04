×

World

UK police briefly evacuate London's Trafalgar Square over suspect car

04 June 2022 - 14:47 By Reuters
A police vehicle removes a car following a security incident near Trafalgar Square, as Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue, in London, Britain, June 4, 2022.
A police vehicle removes a car following a security incident near Trafalgar Square, as Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue, in London, Britain, June 4, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble

British police on Saturday briefly evacuated London's Trafalgar Square, close to where celebrations are to be held later to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, after reports of a suspicious vehicle but said the security alert had concluded.

“This was investigated and after police took action we have no further concern. This was not terrorism-related,” police said on Twitter.

A police spokesperson said earlier lots of checks were being carried out in the area, a short distance from where a concert is to be staged outside Buckingham Palace later in the day.

