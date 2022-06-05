×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

UK officials expect Johnson leadership challenge this week -reports

05 June 2022 - 10:23 By Reuters
Lawmakers have said to have lost faith in Boris Johnson's leadership.
Lawmakers have said to have lost faith in Boris Johnson's leadership.
Image: Paul Ellis/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Officials in British prime minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party expect a challenge to his leadership this week and have pencilled in a vote for Wednesday, the Sunday Times UK newspaper reported.

A growing number of Conservative lawmakers have said they have lost faith in Johnson's government over a “partygate” scandal, with some saying they have submitted letters to officially call for a vote of confidence in their leader.

At least 54 Conservative MPs are required to formally request a confidence vote to the chairman of the party's 1922 Committee for one to be triggered. The letters are confidential so only the chairman of the committee knows how many have been submitted.

More than 25 lawmakers have gone public with their letters so far and the Times said party officials and rebel lawmakers believed they were on the verge of the 54 threshold, with one believing the key number had already been passed.

“Officers of the 1922 executive have already pencilled in Wednesday as the day for the leadership vote,” the newspaper reported.

Johnson has repeatedly apologised for his conduct after an official report found both he and Downing Street officials broke stringent laws that his government made during the pandemic, holding alcohol-fuelled gatherings at the height of lockdowns.

He was jeered by the public when he arrived at a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth on Friday.

Johnson has said he will not resign because there are too many challenges facing the government and it would not be responsible to walk away.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

UK police briefly evacuate London's Trafalgar Square over suspect car

British police on Saturday briefly evacuated London's Trafalgar Square, close to where celebrations are to be held later to mark Queen Elizabeth's ...
News
20 hours ago

North Korea's Kim Jong Un sends congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on Jubilee

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a message of congratulations to Queen Elizabeth, the reclusive state's foreign ministry said, as Britain ...
News
1 day ago

'You continue to make history': Prince Charles pays tribute to mum Queen Elizabeth

Prince Charles paid an emotional personal tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Saturday during celebrations to mark her Platinum Jubilee, ...
News
2 hours ago

The Queen and I have a history

Without her (Queen Elizabeth) and the acts of her ancestors, I would not be able to proudly call SA my home, writes Sue de Groot.
Opinion & Analysis
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Julius Malema threatens to release Ramaphosa burglary video ‘if all goes well’ South Africa
  2. Gupta-linked company that secured prime Sandton property in cushy deal now ... News
  3. If Fikile keeps track of things, it’ll be full steam ahead for SA’s commuter ... News
  4. Reapplied for the R350 grant? Here's when you could get your money South Africa
  5. EFF threatens national shutdown over fuel prices — what you need to know South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...