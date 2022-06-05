UKRAINE UPDATES | Several explosions shake Ukraine's capital Kyiv - mayor
June 5 2022 - 07:30
Ukraine says it pushes back Russian troops in battlefield city
Ukraine said on Saturday it had recaptured a swathe of the battlefield city of Sievierodonetsk, where intense fighting continued, in a rare counteroffensive against Russia's main assault force that had been steadily advancing in the east.
The Ukrainian claim could not be independently verified, and Moscow said its own forces were making gains there. But it was the first time Kyiv has claimed to have launched a big counterattack in Sievierodonetsk after days of yielding ground there.
Sievierodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk said street fighting continued during the day on Saturday, with both sides exchanging artillery fire.
“The situation is tense, complicated. ... Our military is doing everything it can to drive the enemy out of the city,” he told national television, saying there was a shortage of food, fuel and medicine.
June 5 2022 - 06:10
Several explosions shake Ukraine's capital Kyiv - mayor
Several explosions took place early on Sunday in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said."Several explosions in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital," Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Services are already working on site. More detailed information - later."A Reuters witness saw smoke in the city after the explosions.Air raid sirens had gone off earlier across much of Ukraine, including in the Kyiv region.
-Reuters
June 5 2022 - 06:00
What you need to know right now
Kyiv said it was pushing back Russian troops in Sievierodonetsk as intense fighting raged around the industrial city, the focus of a Russian offensive to take the eastern Donbas region.
• Russian forces are blowing up bridges across the Siverskyi Donets River to prevent Ukraine's bringing in military reinforcements and delivering aid to civilians in the town of Sievierodonetsk, the governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, said.
• The governor said Ukrainian forces had recaptured around one-fifth of the territory they had lost in the city.
• Russian defence ministry said on its Telegram channel that Ukrainian forces were retreating toward the city of Lysychansk after suffering "critical losses" of up to 90% in some units during fighting for nearby Sievierodonetsk.
• Russia's defence ministry said its forces shot down a Ukrainian military transport plane carrying weapons and munitions near the Black Sea port of Odesa.
• Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports.
• Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the war in an interview due to be broadcast on national television on Sunday. In a brief excerpt, Russia's RIA news agency quoted him as saying that Moscow was easily coping with U.S. weapons systems sent to Ukraine and had destroyed dozens of them.
• Ukraine rebuked French President Emmanuel Macron for saying it was important not to "humiliate" Russia, a position Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said "can only humiliate France".
• Finland and Sweden's joining NATO would put Russia in a difficult military position in the Baltic Sea, top U.S. General Mark Milley said during a visit to Stockholm ahead of a military exercise.
• Russia's foreign minister on Saturday said Western sanctions would have no effect on the country's oil exports and predicted a big jump in profits from energy shipments this year.
• A ship sent to load metal and ship it to Russia has entered the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, TASS news agency reported, the second vessel to arrive in the southeastern city since Russia completed its capture last month.
• Putin denied on Friday that Russia was preventing Ukrainian ports from exporting grain, saying the best solution would be to ship it through Belarus if sanctions on that country were lifted.
-Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.