World

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy visits front-line troops - statement

05 June 2022 - 21:19 By Conor Humphries and Ron Popeski
FILE PHOTO: Zelenskiy's office later said the president also visited a medical facility in the region and spoke with people forced to leave their homes, including from Mariupol, which is now in Russian hands after being under siege for weeks. SEARCH "UKRAINE 100 DAYS" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.
Image: REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited front-line troops in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, his office said on Sunday, a week after a similar trip to the northeastern Kharkiv region.

"I want to thank you for your great work, for your service, for protecting all of us, our state," the statement quoted Zelenskiy as saying, adding that he held a minute of silence for fallen troops.

Zelenskiy's office later said the president also visited a medical facility in the region and spoke with people forced to leave their homes, including from Mariupol, which is now in Russian hands after being under siege for weeks.

He promised action to ensure that all displaced people would be properly rehoused.

"We will truly help you tackle this issue," the president's office quoted him as saying.

Reuters

