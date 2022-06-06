Hundreds gather to mark Tiananmen anniversary in Taiwan

Hundreds of people gathered in Taipei on Saturday to commemorate China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen Square 33 years ago.

Chinese-run Hong Kong deployed heavy security to prevent any sign of protest there.

Saturday is the anniversary of Chinese troops opening fire to end the student-led unrest in and around the square in central Beijing. China has never provided a full death toll from the events of June 4, 1989, but rights groups and witnesses say the figure could run into the thousands.

China bans any public commemoration of the event on the mainland, and Hong Kong authorities have clamped down too, making democratic Taiwan the only part of the Chinese-speaking world where it can be remembered openly.

"It's a symbol of how democracy is precious and fragile at the same time, and how people who care about democracy need to stand up for it or else authoritarians everywhere will think people don't care," said author Jeremy Chiang, 27, attending the event at Taipei's Liberty Square.

Activists assembled a new version of the "Pillar of Shame" - a statue commemorating Tiananmen protesters that a leading Hong Kong university removed in December from its campus, where it had stood for more than two decades.

Shouts in support of Hong Kong rang out after the statue was put up.