World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Putin threatens to hit 'new targets' if the West sends long-range weapons to Ukraine

06 June 2022 - 06:10
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine June 5, 2022.
Image: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

June 06 2022 - 06:15

Ukrainian YouTuber chronicles war instead of travels

To his millions of followers, Ukrainian YouTuber Anton Ptushkin may be best known for travel videos featuring mountain roads and seascapes. Now he uses his platform to tell people in the West about life in Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

June 06 2022 - 06:00

Putin threatens to hit 'new targets' if the West sends long-range weapons to Ukraine 

Putin has threatened to hit new targets even after Russia targeted Kyiv for the first time in weeks. Putin has warned against the West sending long-range weapons to Ukraine.

