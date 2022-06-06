UKRAINE UPDATES | Putin threatens to hit 'new targets' if the West sends long-range weapons to Ukraine
Ukrainian YouTuber chronicles war instead of travels
To his millions of followers, Ukrainian YouTuber Anton Ptushkin may be best known for travel videos featuring mountain roads and seascapes. Now he uses his platform to tell people in the West about life in Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
Putin threatens to hit 'new targets' if the West sends long-range weapons to Ukraine
Putin has threatened to hit new targets even after Russia targeted Kyiv for the first time in weeks. Putin has warned against the West sending long-range weapons to Ukraine.
