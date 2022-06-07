UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia calls for coordinated BRICS action against global economic risks
June 07 2022 - 08:00
Russia calls for coordinated BRICS action against global economic risks
Russia, hit by Western sanctions, has called on the BRICS group of emerging economies to coordinate measures to stabilise the economic situation, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
Siluanov told a ministerial and central bankers' meeting of the BRICS countries, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, that global monetary tightening and the unprecedented sanctions' policy carried out by the West create risks of global stagflation and a food crisis.
Siluanov also noted risks of a global economic crisis amid undermined trust in the world's forex and financial systems.
Reuters
June 07 2022 - 07:23
Fierce street fighting in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk, a pivotal battle for Donbas
Ukrainian troops were engaged in fierce street fighting with Russian soldiers in the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, in what is a pivotal battle in the Kremlin's attempt to control the eastern Donbas region.
Sievierodonetsk has become the main target of the Russian offensive in the Donbas, comprising Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, as the invasion grinds on in a war of attrition that has seen cities laid waste by artillery barrages.
“In the city, fierce street fighting continues,” Ukraine's president said in his nightly video address on Monday.
June 07 2022 - 07:00
With war close by, Finnish women prepare to fight
These women in Finland are learning how to move in the battlefield. Their aim is to defend their country in case of a military attack.
June 07 2022 - 06:20
Ukraine may give English status of business language -prime minister
The Ukrainian government is working on legislation that would designate English as the language of business communication, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said late on Monday.
"English is now used in business communication throughout the civilized world, so giving it such a status in Ukraine will promote business development, attract investment and accelerate Ukraine's European integration," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram messaging app without detailing what the law would entail.
Ukrainian is the sole official language of the country. About a half of the population speaks mostly or only Ukrainian and some 30% speak mostly or only Russian, according to a 2019 survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.
English proficiency has been improving in the country, which before the Feb. 24 Russian invasion had a population of 44 million, but Ukraine still trails some of its Eastern European peers.
According to the Sweden-based international education company EF Education First, English proficiency in Ukraine is only "moderate." In 2021, the country placed 30 out of 35 surveyed countries in Europe, lagging behind Poland and Belarus.
Russian plays a large role in business and the media. And it is still very widely spoken in many cities, including Kyiv, although the use of Russian has been increasingly restricted. Legislation obliges businesses and other institutions to use Ukrainian.
Reuters
June 07 2022 - 06:10
Zelenskiy says UK providing Kyiv with 'exactly' the right weapons
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that the United Kingdom has been providing weapons Kyiv needs to fight the war with Russia and thanked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for "complete" understanding of the needs.
Britain said on Monday that, in coordination with the United States, it will supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80 km (50 miles) away as part of a new UK military aid for Kyiv."
I am grateful to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the complete understanding of our demands and preparedness to provide Ukraine with exactly the weapons that it so needs to protect the lives of our people," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
On Monday, Ukrainian and Russian troops fought street by street for control of the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk in a pivotal battle of the Kremlin offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Zelenskiy and Johnson held a phone conversation in which, Zelenskiy earlier said, the two were "looking for ways to avoid the food crisis & unblock (Ukraine's) ports," referring to Russia's naval blockade of Ukraine which has left the latter unable to export much of its agricultural produce.
Reuters
June 07 2022 - 06:00
Japan to freeze assets of two more Russian banks, one Belarusian bank
Japan will freeze the assets of two more Russian banks and one more Belarusian bank as part of additional sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, Japan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.