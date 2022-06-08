×

World

Brazil's Bolsonaro casts doubt on Biden's 2020 election win ahead of meeting him

08 June 2022 - 10:30 By Eduardo Simoes
Bolsonaro, who currently trails former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion polls ahead of an election in October, has frequently questioned the legitimacy of Brazil's electronic voting system.
Image: Adriano Machado

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday cast doubt on the 2020 election victory of US President Joe Biden, just two days before they are due to meet for the first time during the Summit of the Americas.

Bolsonaro, an outspoken admirer of former President Donald Trump, said in a TV interview that he still harbors suspicions about Biden's victory and he again praised Trump's government.

In 2020, the Brazilian leader voiced allegations of US election fraud as he backed Trump. Bolsonaro was also one of the last world leaders to recognise Biden's win.

"The American people are the ones who talk about it (election fraud). I will not discuss the sovereignty of another country. But Trump was doing really well," Bolsonaro said.

"We don't want that to happen in Brazil," he added.

Bolsonaro, who currently trails former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion polls ahead of an election in October, has frequently questioned the legitimacy of Brazil's electronic voting system.

The right wing leader is scheduled to meet Biden on Thursday at the US-hosted summit in Los Angeles.

According to the White House, their first formal talks will cover a range of issues, including food insecurity, climate change and Covid-19 pandemic recovery.

Bolsonaro said in the interview he does not believe that Biden will try to "impose anything" on what he should do to reduce deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, which has increased during his tenure.

The meeting could mark a new beginning for US-Brazil ties, but that would depend on how Biden acts during the talks, Bolsonaro said.

Reuters

