×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Iran train derails after excavator collision, at least 18 dead

08 June 2022 - 15:17 By Reuters
A train after derailment is seen near Tabas, Yazd province, Iran June 8, 2022.
A train after derailment is seen near Tabas, Yazd province, Iran June 8, 2022.
Image: Iranian Red Crescent/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

 At least 18 people died and 86 others were injured when a passenger train derailed in eastern Iran on Wednesday, state television reported.

The train, with 383 passengers, was bound for the city of Yazd when it collided with an excavator before going off the rails 50 km (30 miles) from Tabas where it had begun its journey, a railway official told state news agency IRNA.

State TV said five of the train's 11 carriages had tipped over in the early-morning accident.

Jafar Miadfar, head of Iran's National Medical Emergency Organisation, said on TV that so far 18 of the dead passengers had been identfied. All but six of the injured had been released from hospital, he said.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Debris from Russian space rocket seen falling to earth over Johannesburg South Africa
  2. Fewer people will qualify for the R350 grant going forward — see if you do South Africa
  3. Employee describes burglary at Ramaphosa's game farm Investigations
  4. OBITUARY | Long John Berks: mensch, change-maker, SA radio legend News
  5. WATCH | CCTV footage purports to show burglary at Ramaphosa's house South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary