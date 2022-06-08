UKRAINE UPDATES | Summit of Americas unveils divisions over Ukraine war
Summit of Americas unveils divisions over Ukraine war
Migrant caravans have set off at a time when regional leaders are now gathering in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas. The United States has been focused on rallying international condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But many Latin American and Caribbean nations have not taken a strong position on the war.
Russia further raises ceiling for cross-border transactions for individuals
The Russian central bank said on Tuesday Russian residents and non-residents from "friendly" states will be able to channel foreign currency abroad equivalent to up to $150,000 a month, up from the previous limit of $50,000.All the non-residents are still be able to send foreign currency abroad to the value of their salaries, the bank said.
