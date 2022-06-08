×

World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Summit of Americas unveils divisions over Ukraine war

08 June 2022 - 06:15 By TimesLIVE
Volunteers of Danish NGO demonstrate a search process of explosive devices with help of an Ebinger large loop metal detector, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, outside the town of Ichnia, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine June 7, 2022.
Volunteers of Danish NGO demonstrate a search process of explosive devices with help of an Ebinger large loop metal detector, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, outside the town of Ichnia, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine June 7, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko

June 08 2022 - 06:10

Migrant caravans have set off at a time when regional leaders are now gathering in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas. The United States has been focused on rallying international condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But many Latin American and Caribbean nations have not taken a strong position on the war.

June 08 2022 - 06:00

Russia further raises ceiling for cross-border transactions for individuals

The Russian central bank said on Tuesday Russian residents and non-residents from "friendly" states will be able to channel foreign currency abroad equivalent to up to $150,000 a month, up from the previous limit of $50,000.All the non-residents are still be able to send foreign currency abroad to the value of their salaries, the bank said.  

Reuters 

