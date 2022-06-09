'Brutal' battle for Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk will determine fate of Donbas

Ukrainian fighters in Sievierodonetsk pulled back to the city's outskirts on Wednesday but have vowed to fight there for as long as possible.

Artillery shelling has turned the city in Ukraine's Luhansk province to a bombed-out wasteland. Luhansk's regional governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said the centre of the town was being destroyed.

“Our fighters are hanging on in the Sievierodonetsk industrial zone. But fighting is going on not just in the industrial zone, but right in the city of Sievierodonetsk,” Gaidai told Ukrainian television late on Wednesday.

Ukrainian forces still control all of Sievierodonetsk's smaller twin city Lysychansk on the West bank of the Siverskyi Donets River but Russian forces were destroying residential buildings there, Gaidai said.

Reuters could not independently verify the situation on the ground in either city.

Kyiv's ambassador to the US told CNN that Ukrainian troops were vastly outnumbered in Luhansk and Donetsk, which collectively form the Donbas, a largely Russian-speaking region.

But “as we already saw in the battle for Kyiv, we can lose something temporarily. Of course, we're trying to minimise that because we know what (can) happen (when) Russians control territories, but we will get it back,” Oksana Markarova said.

Gaidai said Russia now controlled more than 98% of Luhansk.

'GOD SAVED ME'

West of Sievierodonetsk in Sloviansk, one of the main Donbas cities in Ukrainian hands, women with small children lined up to collect aid on Wednesday while other residents carried buckets of water across the city.