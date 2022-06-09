Nassar whistle-blower says lawsuits against FBI can prompt change for future survivors

Former gymnast and whistle-blower Rachael Denhollander said lawsuits filed on Wednesday alleging the FBI botched its investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar could bring about meaningful change for survivors of abuse.

Olympians Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney were among the more than 90 claimants accusing former FBI agents of mishandling credible complaints in 2015 regarding Nassar and seeking a total of more than $1 billion.

They say the FBI's inaction allowed Nassar to continue molesting young women and girls up until the time he was charged in 2016. FBI officials were not immediately available for comment.

Denhollander, the first woman to accuse Nassar of abuse publicly, said she was not among the claimants because her abuse predated 2015, but that the lawsuits served as “a constant reminder of the massive levels of betrayal”.