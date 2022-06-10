×

World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Video shows Ukraine destroy Russian rocket launcher with US-provided weapon

10 June 2022 - 06:15 By TimesLIVE
A Ukrainian service member shoots from a machine gun at a position on the front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of New York, Donetsk region, Ukraine June 9, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

June 10 2022 - 06:20

NATO tests air defenses at Baltic Sea in Poland

NATO forces conducted live-fire air defense exercises in Poland to test their readiness to respond to aircraft, drone and missile attacks.

June 10 2022 - 06:00

Video shows Ukraine destroy Russian rocket launcher with US-provided weapon

Ukrainian troops say weapons provided by the US are giving them an advantage because they are lighter and more precise than the ones used by Russia. CNN's Matthew Chance reports from the front lines.

