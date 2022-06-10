UKRAINE UPDATES | Video shows Ukraine destroy Russian rocket launcher with US-provided weapon
10 June 2022 - 06:15
NATO tests air defenses at Baltic Sea in Poland
NATO forces conducted live-fire air defense exercises in Poland to test their readiness to respond to aircraft, drone and missile attacks.
Video shows Ukraine destroy Russian rocket launcher with US-provided weapon
Ukrainian troops say weapons provided by the US are giving them an advantage because they are lighter and more precise than the ones used by Russia. CNN's Matthew Chance reports from the front lines.
