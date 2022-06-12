×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Prince Charles calls UK's Rwanda migrants policy 'appalling' -reports

12 June 2022 - 09:00 By Andrew MacAskill
The British government announced in April it had struck a deal to send potentially tens of thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda in a bid to undermine people-smuggling networks.
The British government announced in April it had struck a deal to send potentially tens of thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda in a bid to undermine people-smuggling networks.
Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Charles has privately described the British government's plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as "appalling", two media reports said, as the first flight taking refugees to the East African country is due to leave next week.

Charles, heir to the British throne, has been heard criticising the policy, The Times and Daily Mail newspapers reported.

Charles is concerned that the controversial asylum policy will overshadow a Commonwealth meeting summit in Rwanda where he is due to represent his mother Queen Elizabeth at the end of this month, The Times reported.

"He said he was more than disappointed at the policy," a source told The Times.

"He said he thinks the government’s whole approach is appalling. It was clear he was not impressed with the government’s direction of travel."

A spokesperson for Charles did not deny he had expressed personal opinions about the policy in private.

"We would not comment on supposed anonymous private conversations with the Prince except to restate that he remains politically neutral. Matters of policy are decisions for government," the spokesperson said.

The British government announced in April it had struck a deal to send potentially tens of thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda in a bid to undermine people-smuggling networks.

At least 30 individuals are still set to be removed from Britain next week.

The government overcame a legal challenge to the policy on Friday as a judge dismissed campaigners' attempts to win an injunction. It said the first flight could leave on Tuesday.

Under Britain's unwritten constitution, the royal family should remain politically neutral. Queen Elizabeth has steadfastly kept her opinions to herself during her seven-decade reign.

Charles, in contrast, has expressed views about subjects close to his heart such as nature conservation, architecture and genetically modified crops.

Reuters

READ MORE:

UK aims to send the first group of asylum seekers to Rwanda on June 14

Britain aims to send a first group of asylum seekers to Rwanda in two weeks' time as part of a policy which the government says is designed to break ...
News
1 week ago

AU chair calls for dialogue over rising Congo-Rwanda tensions

Senegal President Macky Sall, who chairs the Africa Union organisation, on Sunday called for dialogue between the Democratic Republic of Congo and ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Fed-up Cyril may pack his bags, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  2. Sars targets Centurion family trust in record R1.5bn tax assessment News
  3. Nedbank manager loses job after signing her own R28,000 expense claims South Africa
  4. WATCH | ‘I felt like a zombie’: Woman shown being abused in CCTV footage speaks ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Video of Duduzane Zuma denying looting funds resurfaces after Gupta ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech