Tasty name but no Big Mac as rebranded McDonald's restaurants open in Russia

It might look and smell like McDonald's but now it's Vkusno & tochka. The golden arches are gone, the filet-of-fish is simply a fish burger. The Big Mac has left Russia.

A new era for Russia's fast-food and economic scene dawned on Sunday as McDonald's restaurants flung open their doors in Moscow under new Russian ownership and with the new name, which translates as "Tasty and that's it".

The rebranding of the outlets, three decades after the US burger giant first opened in Moscow in a symbolic thaw between East and West, is once again a stark sign of a new world order.

The fortunes of the revamped chain, which McDonald's sold when it exited the country over the conflict in Ukraine, could provide a test of how successfully Russia's economy can become more self-sufficient and withstand Western sanctions.

On Sunday, scores of people queued outside what was once McDonald's flagship restaurant in central Moscow. The outlet sported a new logo - a stylised burger with two fries - plus a slogan reading: "The name changes, love stays".

The queue was significantly smaller than the thousands of people who thronged to the original McDonald's opening there in 1990 during the Soviet era.

Vkusno & tochka's menu was smaller and did not offer the Big Mac and some other burgers. A double cheeseburger was going for 129 roubles ($2.31) compared with roughly 160 under McDonald's and a fish burger for 169 roubles, compared with about 190 previously.

The composition of burgers has not changed and the equipment from McDonald's has remained, said Alexander Merkulov, quality manager at the new company.

Sergei, a 15-year-old customer, saw little difference.

"The taste has stayed the same," he said as tucked into a chicken burger and fries. "The cola is different, but there really is no change to the burger."