Trump's 'Big Lie' election fraud claims will be focus of Monday's hearing

The second hearing of the congressional committee investigating the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol on Monday will focus on former president Donald Trump's insistence that his 2020 election defeat was the result of widespread fraud, an unfounded allegation known as the “Big Lie”.

The House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack will hear testimony from five witnesses on two panels, among them Trump's own campaign manager and officials from Atlanta and Philadelphia who resigned as Trump's allies questioned election results in their states.

The hearing is scheduled for 4pm SA time.

It is the second of an expected six this month in which the panel will discuss initial findings of its year-long investigation into the events of January 6, when thousands of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol as vice-president Mike Pence and lawmakers met to certify Trump's defeat in the November 2020 election by Democrat Joe Biden.

Monday's session follows a blockbuster hearing on Thursday night featuring testimony showing that close Trump allies — even his daughter Ivanka — rejected his false claims of voting fraud. Nearly 20-million Americans watched the unusual hearing aired in the “prime time” peak television viewing hours.