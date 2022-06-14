Children killed, tortured in Myanmar junta’s crackdown, UN expert says

Scores of children have been killed in Myanmar since last year’s coup, not only in the crossfire of conflict but as deliberate targets of a military willing to inflict immense suffering, a UN expert said on Tuesday.

Minors had been beaten and stabbed and had fingernails or teeth removed during interrogation, and some were made to endure mock executions, according to a report from UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews.

The junta has repeatedly scolded the UN and Western countries for interference and rejected allegations it is carrying out atrocities. A military spokesperson could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Based on contributions from UN agencies, humanitarian and human rights groups and civil society organisations, the report said 250,000 children were displaced by fighting, and at least 382 killed or maimed, including by air strikes and heavy artillery.

“The junta’s relentless attacks on children underscore the generals’ depravity and willingness to inflict immense suffering on innocent victims in its attempt to subjugate the people,” Andrews said.

“Its attacks on children constitute crimes against humanity and war crimes.”