Russia tells Ukraine to down weapons in Sievierodonetsk battle

Ukraine is still trying to evacuate civilians after Russian forces destroyed the last bridge linking Sievierodonetsk with the Ukrainian-held Lysychansk.

Russian forces have shelled Lysychansk, which lies on higher ground on the western bank of the Siverskyi Donets river.

Ground has changed hands several times over the past few weeks, and Ukrainian officials have given little indication they will back down.

But with all the bridges leading from Sievierodonetsk now destroyed, Ukrainian forces risk being encircled.

“We have to hold strong ... The more losses the enemy suffers, (the) less strength it will have to pursue its aggression,” Zelensky said in an address late Tuesday.

'UNABLE TO LEAVE'

Russia gives no regular figures of its own losses but Western countries say they have been massive as President Vladimir Putin seeks to force Kyiv to cede full control of two provinces, Luhansk and Donetsk, collectively known as the Donbas.

Momentum in Sievierodonetsk has shifted several times over the past few weeks — with Russia concentrating its overwhelming artillery firepower on urban districts to obliterate resistance, then sending in ground troops vulnerable to counterattacks.

Elsewhere in the Donbas, Ukraine says Russia plans to assault Sloviansk from the north and along a front near Bakhmut to the south.

In Donetsk province, critical infrastructure including homes, schools, hospitals and markets have been attacked over the past week, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

“This has made life nearly unbearable for people who are also facing severe water shortages, and at times are unable to leave their homes for days on end due to the fighting,” Dujarric said.

To the south, Ukraine's military said it had conducted three air strikes against troop concentrations, fuel depots and military equipment in the Kherson region.

WEAPONS

Ukrainian officials have renewed pleas for the US and its allies to send more and better artillery as well as tanks, drones and other heavy weapons.

Western countries have promised NATO-standard weapons — including advanced US rockets. But deploying them is taking time, and Ukraine will require consistent Western support to transition to new supplies and weapons systems as stocks dwindle of their Soviet-era weapons and munitions.

The meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of a NATO defence ministerial is being led by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. It is the third time the group of nearly 50 countries are meeting to discuss and co-ordinate assistance to Ukraine.

Washington has committed about $4.6 billion in security assistance since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, including longer-range rocket systems, drones and advanced artillery.

But Zelensky said Ukraine does not have enough anti-missile systems to protect its cities, adding that “there can be no justification in delays in providing them.”

While Western sanctions have hit Russia's economy hard, resulting global shortages of oil and grain have sent energy and commodity prices soaring. And a speech that Putin is set to deliver on Friday at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum will be closely watched.

Reuters