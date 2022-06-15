×

World

Technical woes at air traffic control close Swiss airspace

15 June 2022 - 10:28 By Reuters
Image: 123RF / blastam

A technical problem with the air traffic control system has halted take-offs and landings at Swiss airports, the Skyguide agency said.

“The Swiss air navigation service provider Skyguide experienced a technical malfunction in the early hours of this morning, which is why Swiss airspace has been closed to traffic for safety reasons,” Skyguide said in a statement.

“This airspace closure is in effect until further notice,” it added.

Skyguide said it was working to find a solution and would provide an update when more information was available.

A spokesperson for Zurich Airport had earlier said take-offs and landings had stopped, while Geneva airport tweeted that traffic would not resume before 8am (0600 GMT).

Reuters

