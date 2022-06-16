UKRAINE UPDATES | France's Macron says war crimes have been committed here in Ukraine's Irpin

16 June 2022 - 14:31

EU leaders visit Ukraine in show of support after criticism

The leaders of Germany, France and Italy - all criticised in the past by Kyiv for support viewed as too cautious - made a joint visit on Thursday to show solidarity with Ukraine, where officials pleaded for more Western arms.

"It's an important moment. It's a message of unity we're sending to the Ukrainians," French President Emmanuel Macron said after pulling into Kyiv on an overnight train along with Germany's Olaf Scholz and Italy's Mario Draghi.

Reuters