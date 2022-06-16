×

World

UKRAINE UPDATES | France's Macron says war crimes have been committed here in Ukraine's Irpin

16 June 2022 - 14:28 By TimesLIVE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, France's President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis pose for a picture on June 16, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The leaders made their first visits to Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia on February 24th.
Image: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that massacres and war crimes had been committed in the Ukrainian town of Irpin, which he and other European leaders visited before meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

16 June 2022 - 14:31

EU leaders visit Ukraine in show of support after criticism

The leaders of Germany, France and Italy - all criticised in the past by Kyiv for support viewed as too cautious - made a joint visit on Thursday to show solidarity with Ukraine, where officials pleaded for more Western arms.

"It's an important moment. It's a message of unity we're sending to the Ukrainians," French President Emmanuel Macron said after pulling into Kyiv on an overnight train along with Germany's Olaf Scholz and Italy's Mario Draghi. 

Reuters

June 16 2022 - 14:45

Ukraine's president hails solidarity shown by four visiting European leaders

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania for showing solidarity with his country by visiting Kyiv on Thursday.

"We appreciate your solidarity with our country and people," Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters

June 16 2022 - 14:45

Airstrike kills at least three civilians in Ukraine's Lysychansk- governor

 An airstrike hit a building sheltering civilians in Ukraine's embattled eastern city of Lysychansk on Thursday, killing at least three and wounding at least seven according to local governor Serhiy Gaidai.

"We are pulling apart the rubble," Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app on Thursday afternoon.

Lysychansk sits just the other side of the Siverskyi Donets river to the battleground city of Sievierodonetsk, which over the last several weeks has seen some of the most brutal street fighting observed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters

