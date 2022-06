UK gives go-ahead for US extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

A British judge originally ruled Assange should not be deported, saying his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide if convicted and held in a maximum-security prison.

This was overturned on an appeal after the US gave assurances, including a pledge he could be transferred to Australia to serve any sentence.

Patel’s decision does not mean the end of Australian-born Assange’s legal battle, which has been going on for more than a decade.

He can launch an appeal at London’s high court, which must give its approval for a challenge to proceed. He can ultimately seek to take his case to the UK supreme court. But if an appeal is refused, Assange must be extradited within 28 days.

“This is a dark day for press freedom and for British democracy,” said Assange's wife Stella.

“Today is not the end of the fight. It is only the beginning of a new legal battle.”

Reuters