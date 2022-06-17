UK gives go-ahead for US extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

His supporters have said he is an anti-establishment hero who has been victimised because he exposed US wrongdoing in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, and his prosecution is a politically motivated assault on journalism and free speech.

The British Home Office said his extradition had been approved, but he could appeal the decision. WikiLeaks said he would appeal.

“In this case, the UK courts have not found it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr Assange,” it said. “Nor have they found extradition would be incompatible with his human rights, including his right to a fair trial and to freedom of expression, and that while in the US he will be treated appropriately, including in relation to his health.”