×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

French Finance Minister: parliament result is 'democratic shock' but we can still govern

20 June 2022 - 08:00 By Tassilo Hummel
Bruno Le Maire, France's finance minister, delivers a speech at the Viva Technology Conference in Paris, France, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Bruno Le Maire, France's finance minister, delivers a speech at the Viva Technology Conference in Paris, France, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Image: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France 2 television that Sunday's projected election result marked a “democratic shock”, but added nevertheless that fears the country could become ungovernable were unfounded.

Le Maire noted that President Emmanuel Macron's camp would still have the biggest numbers in parliament, and added it was vital to reach out to other political rivals who shared Macron's ideas.

“What worries me would be quite simply blocking up the country which would, in reality, block our ability to reform and to protect French people, especially in terms of spending power,” added Le Maire.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold and wet weather predicted for large parts of SA early next week South Africa
  2. Sardine fever hits KwaZulu-Natal south coast South Africa
  3. Body corporate slapped with costs order after judge slams gate on sequestration News
  4. ‘So easy’ to rob the president, says heist ringleader News
  5. New twist in office of chief justice contract scandal News

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...