Ukraine president says Africa 'hostage' in war with Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that Africa was a "hostage" in the war with Russia, which had contributed to rising food prices on the continent.

African countries are acutely affected by the growing crisis, which has sent prices of grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser soaring.

Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key global fertiliser exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.

In a speech to African Union leaders, Zelenskyy said the continent had been caught up in a situation not of its making.