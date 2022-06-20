×

World

UKRAINE UPDATES | NATO warns of long Ukraine war as battles in the east grind on

20 June 2022 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
A priest shovels during a funeral for Ukrainian serviceman Mykhailo Tereshchenko who was killed in a fight during Russia's invasion in the Donbas region, in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 14, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Marko Djurica

June 20 2022 - 05:30

NATO warns of long Ukraine war as battles in the east grind on

The war in Ukraine could last for years, the head of NATO said on Sunday, calling for steadfast support from Ukraine's allies as Russian forces battle for territory in the country's east.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said supplying state-of-the-art weaponry to Ukrainian troops would boost the chance of freeing its eastern region of Donbas from Russian control, Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported.

After failing to take the capital Kyiv early on in the war, Russian forces have focused efforts on trying to take complete control of the Donbas, parts of which were already held by Russian-backed separatists before the February 24 invasion.

"We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not let up in supporting Ukraine," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying.

