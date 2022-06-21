UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia to spend $89.2bn on anti-sanctions package - agencies
June 21 2022 - 09:00
UK says Ukraine claimed its first successful use of Western donated missiles against Russia
Ukrainian forces last week claimed their first successful use of Western-donated Harpoon anti-ship missiles to engage Russian forces, the British Military Intelligence said on Tuesday.
"The target of the attack was almost certainly the Russian naval tug Spasatel Vasily Bekh, which was delivering weapons and personnel to Snake Island in the north-western Black Sea," the defence ministry said in its daily Twitter update.
The war has entered a brutal attritional phase in recent weeks, with Russian forces concentrating on Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Donbas, which Russia claims on behalf of separatists.
Reuters
June 21 2022 - 08:47
Ukraine braces for Russian 'storm' in east in run-up to EU meeting
Ukraine acknowledged on Tuesday difficulties in fighting in its east as Russian forces regrouped after stepping up pressure and making advances on two cities ahead of an EU summit this week expected to welcome Kyiv's bid to join the bloc.
The governor of the Luhansk region, scene of the heaviest Russian onslaughts in recent weeks, said Russian forces had launched a massive attack and gained some territory on Monday though it was relatively quiet overnight.
"It's a calm before the storm," the governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had predicted Russia would step up attacks ahead of the EU summit on Thursday and Friday.
Reuters
Russia to spend $89.2bn on anti-sanctions package - agencies
Russia's finance ministry said the country's state debt would not exceed 16% of gross domestic product in 2022-24 despite an increase in spending to protect the economy from Western sanctions, Russian news agencies reported on Monday.
Moscow also said its anti-crisis spending would amount to 5 trillion roubles ($89.2bn), and budget outlays would grow by 16.7% in 2022.($1 = 56.0500 roubles)
Reuters
