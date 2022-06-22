EXPLAINER | Why is there a worldwide oil-refining crunch?

Drivers around the world are feeling pain at the pump with fuel prices soaring, and costs are surging for heating buildings, power generation, transporting goods and industrial production.

Prices were already elevated before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. However, since mid-March, fuel costs have surged while crude prices are up only modestly. Much of the reason is a lack of adequate refining capacity to process crude into gasoline and diesel to meet high global demand.

How much can world refineries produce daily?

Overall, there is enough capacity to refine about 100-million barrels of oil a day (bpd), according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), but about 20% of that capacity is not usable. Much of that unusable capacity is in Latin America and other places where there is a lack of investment. That leaves about 82-83 million bpd in projected capacity.

How many refineries have closed?

The refining industry estimated the world has lost a total of 3.3-million barrels of daily refining capacity since the start of 2020. About a third of these losses occurred in the US, with the rest in Russia, China and Europe. Fuel demand crashed early in the Covid-19 pandemic when lockdowns and remote work were widespread. Before that, refining capacity had not declined in any year for at least three decades.

Will refining pick up?

Global refining capacity is set to expand by 1-million bpd per day in 2022 and 1.6-million bpd in 2023.