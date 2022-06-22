×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Moscow fumes over Lithuanian ban

22 June 2022 - 06:15 By TimesLIVE
Ukrainian service members speak to each other in the industrial area of the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20, 2022.
Ukrainian service members speak to each other in the industrial area of the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

June 22 - 2022 - 06:00

Moscow fumes over Lithuanian ban: 'Your citizens will feel the pain,' says Russia

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Lithuania has imposed a transit ban to Kaliningrad. In a recent update, Russia told to Lithuania that your citizens will feel the pain.

.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  2. 6km left before the search for the Soweto boy who fell into uncovered manhole ... South Africa
  3. SA to introduce new quotas limiting hiring of foreign nationals — here's what ... South Africa
  4. Man released on bail murders girlfriend the same day South Africa
  5. Body corporate slapped with costs order after judge slams gate on sequestration News

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...