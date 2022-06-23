Estonia PM expects more Nato troops to defend Baltics, but based outside region

Estonia expects next week's Nato summit in Madrid to designate additional units for its defence, but the troops would not be hosted on its soil in a compromise from demands for boots on the ground, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told Reuters.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been calling for their region to receive the biggest build-up of combat-ready Nato forces in Europe since the end of the Cold War, fearing they could be next.

Senior diplomats and officials from Nato allies have told Reuters the Baltic demand is unfeasible, partly because the proposals come as the Nato alliance faces a slew of demands not seen in decades: from countering Russia and China in the Arctic to quelling Islamist insurgencies in the Sahel, and tackling new frontiers in space.

Acknowledging Estonia would not be receiving Nato troops stationed there, Kallas said the allied troops could be deployed in Estonia “within hours” if needed.

“Considering how mobile the forces right now are, and how very difficult it is to send permanently troops, we have proposed such a structure of allocated forces,” Kallas said on Wednesday night from Tallinn.

“There troops are, for example, in the UK or other allies, but ... if something happens, they are immediately able to come here and defend us from the first day.”