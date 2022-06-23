Ukraine takes tentative step towards EU membership as Donbas battles reach 'fearsome climax'

Ukraine will be accepted as a candidate to join the EU on Thursday, a move that will boost the country's morale as the battle with Russian troops for two cities in the east reached what one official called a “fearsome climax”.

Though the approval of the Kyiv government's application by EU leaders meeting in Brussels is just the start of what will be a years-long process, it marks a huge geopolitical shift and will anger Russia as it struggles to impose its will on Ukraine.

Friday will mark four months since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops across the border in what he calls a “special military operation” partly necessitated by Western encroachment into what Russia views as its sphere of influence.

The conflict, which the West sees as an unjustified war of aggression by Russia, has killed thousands, displaced millions and destroyed cities as well as having ramifications across much of the world as food and energy exports have been curtailed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged his country's allies to speed up shipments of heavy weapons to match Russia on the battlefield.

“We must free our land and achieve victory, but more quickly, a lot more quickly,” Zelenskyy said in a video address on Thursday.