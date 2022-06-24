Lick of paint for Yemen's historic Sanaa as truce holds

Yemeni architect Zaid al-Kuhlani watched his workers dab white paint around stained glass windows from scaffolds, part of a large-scale restoration effort of UNESCO-listed historic Old Sanaa that has endured years of bombings during the war.

Others used pulleys and ropes to lift the city's distinctive brown mud to the top of its damaged unique tower houses as the sounds of traffic and honking car horns replaced warplanes' rumbling, thanks to a United Nations-brokered truce.

“We are dealing with historical buildings ranging from 300 to 350 years old, and each house is unique in its historical background and architectural style,” Kuhlani said. Old Sanaa dates from at least the eighth century.

Kuhlani added that his work with Yemen's General Organistion for the Preservation of Historic Cities (GOPHCY) ranges from finding traditional material, securing and consolidating buildings and finally their renovation.

Sanaa and northern Yemen have faced thousands of air strikes from a Saudi-led coalition that intervened in the country's civil war in 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthi group ousted the internationally recognised government the previous year.