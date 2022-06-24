WATCH | Egyptian students develop glow-in-the-dark concrete
24 June 2022 - 10:00
In a bid to produce sustainable construction material, four students at The American University in Cairo have developed cement capable of absorbing energy from the sun and lighting up in the dark.
The self-luminous concrete is ordinary concrete with additions that allow it to absorb and store light, reducing the reliance on electricity.
