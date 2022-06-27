Roe v Wade ruling disproportionately hurts Black women, experts say

More Black women live in states that will ban abortion and those living in southern states — with the most restrictive laws — will bear the brunt. For example, Black people make up about 38 percent of Mississippi's population, according to recent Census data, compared to about 13% of the US population overall.

Black women in the US are five times more likely to have abortions than White women, while Latina women are twice as likely, according to 2019 data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Health experts trace the relatively high rates of abortion among Black women to disparities in access to healthcare, including lack of health insurance and contraceptives in underserved communities.