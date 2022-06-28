Russia sanctions, energy, food — what the G7 agreed

Leaders of the Group of Seven rich democracies met for their three-day annual summit this week at a luxury castle resort in the Bavarian Alps in southern Germany.

Here are some of the highlights on what the G7 agreed on Tuesday, the final day of the summit:

RUSSIA SANCTIONS

“We will explore further measures to prevent Russia from profiting from its war of aggression,” the final communique of the G7 meeting said.

“We will further reduce reliance on civil nuclear and related goods from Russia, including working to assist countries seeking to diversity their supplies.”

“As for oil, we will consider a range of approaches, including options for a possible comprehensive prohibition of all services, which enable transportation for Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products globally, unless the oil is purchased at or below a price to be agreed in consultation with international partners.”

“We invite all like-minded countries to conside34r joining us in our actions,” the communique said.