EU countries reach deal on climate laws after late night talks

Timmermans said the commission would keep an “open mind” but today hybrids did not deliver sufficient emissions cuts and alternative fuels were prohibitively expensive.

The climate proposals aim to ensure the 27-country EU — the world's third-biggest greenhouse gas emitter — reaches its 2030 target of reducing net emissions by 55% from 1990 levels.

Doing so will require governments and industries to invest heavily in cleaner manufacturing, renewable energy and electric vehicles.

Ministers backed a new EU carbon market to impose CO² costs on polluting fuels used in transport and buildings, though they said it should launch in 2027, a year later than initially planned.

After fraught negotiations, they agreed to form a €59bn ( R996bn) EU fund to shield low income citizens from the policy's costs over 2027-2032.

Lithuania was the only country to oppose the final agreements, having unsuccessfully sought a bigger fund alongside Poland, Latvia and others concerned the new CO² market could increase citizens' energy bills.

Finland, Denmark and the Netherlands — wealthier countries which would pay more into the fund than they would get back — had wanted it to be smaller.

Ministers also rallied behind reforms to the EU's current carbon market which forces industry and power plants to pay when they pollute.

Countries accepted core elements of the commission's proposal to reinforce the market to cut emissions 61% by 2030, and extend it to cover shipping. They agreed on rules to make it easier for the EU to intervene in response to CO² price spikes.

Ministers backed two other laws to strengthen the national emissions-cutting targets Brussels sets countries for some sectors, and increase natural carbon sinks like forests.

Reuters