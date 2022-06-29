Germany, Canada in talks over LNG terminal for export to Europe

Germany is in talks with Canada over options to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe via a terminal on Canada's east coast, a German government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the issue with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the summit held by The Group of Seven economic powers (G7) leaders this week, two other sources told Reuters.

Berlin has been rushing to phase out Russian energy imports after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and is looking for alternative supply routes and sources of energy.

It has backed the construction of two LNG terminals and has rented four floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) as a stopgap measure.

In May, Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the Canadian government was in discussions with the companies behind two proposed east coast LNG export facilities to see how it could speed up the projects and help boost supply to Europe.

Canada, the world's sixth-largest natural gas producer, does not have any east coast LNG facilities and only one under construction on its west coast.