×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Salvadoran president vows tougher war on gangs after police killed

29 June 2022 - 08:30 By Nelson Renteria
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele speaks during a news conference about three police officers killed in an attack, in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 28, 2022.
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele speaks during a news conference about three police officers killed in an attack, in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 28, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador pledged on Tuesday that his government will “intensify” already tough efforts to combat gangs after three police officers were gunned down earlier in the day.

Bukele declared a state of emergency in March in an effort to rein in a spike in homicides, suspending some constitutional protections such as free assembly.

“What is coming to (gang members) is much greater, and they are going to pay dearly for having taken the lives of these three heroes,” Bukele told a rare news conference.

He said the officers who were killed had been “ambushed” by members of the Barrio 18 gang.

The president did not specify how he would intensify what he calls a “war on gangs” beyond a larger police presence across the Central American country.

According to official data, more than 43,000 people have been arrested since the state of emergency began, which critics say is overly broad dragnet that denies detainees a fair legal process.

 

Quotas imposed by police superiors have led to mass detentions and the arrest of innocent people, sources have told Reuters. Groups including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Cristosal have also questioned the campaign.

A combative Bukele shrugged off the criticism.

“Let them complain all they want,” he said. “We are going to defend our people and we are going to ensure that the lives of these agents were not lost in vain.”

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela: ‘Zuma knew of his relationship with Zondo and didn’t object’ South Africa
  2. ‘She drew her last breath crying for help’: tavern survivor relives ordeal South Africa
  3. ‘Zondo didn’t write state capture report’: Motsoeneng comes out swinging News
  4. Atul Gupta: Whoever becomes president in the years to come, I can assure you he ... News
  5. East London tavern survivor, 17, who lost two friends ‘rose from the dead’ South Africa

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms