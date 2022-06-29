Salvadoran president vows tougher war on gangs after police killed

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador pledged on Tuesday that his government will “intensify” already tough efforts to combat gangs after three police officers were gunned down earlier in the day.

Bukele declared a state of emergency in March in an effort to rein in a spike in homicides, suspending some constitutional protections such as free assembly.

“What is coming to (gang members) is much greater, and they are going to pay dearly for having taken the lives of these three heroes,” Bukele told a rare news conference.