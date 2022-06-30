China moves to buy more Russian oil, but will it help or hinder?

China is laying the groundwork to take an ever-increasing share of steeply discounted Russian crude oil in a move that could, in theory at least, free up supplies from other countries and boost the supply of refined fuels.

The world's biggest crude importer bought record volumes from Russia in May and vessel-tracking and port data compiled by Refinitiv Oil Research suggests an increase in June.

Official data showed imports from Russia at 1.98-million barrels per day (bpd) in May, a figure that includes seaborne shipments and flows on the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline.

China's imports from Russia are estimated by Refinitiv at 2.01-million bpd in June, while those from previous top supplier Saudi Arabia are tipped to drop to 1.44-million bpd from 1.85-million bpd in May.

Refinitiv also expects China's overall crude imports to weaken in June to 9.61-million bpd, down from 10.84-million bpd in May, amid lower refinery run rates because of soft demand caused by lockdowns in major centres to combat Covid-19.

This means Russia's share of China's total imports is set to rise to 20.9% in June, from 18.4% in May, while Saudi Arabia's will slip to 15% from 17.1% in May.