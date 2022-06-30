North Korea most likely behind new $100m crypto hack, say experts

North Korean hackers are most likely to be behind an attack last week that stole as much as $100m (R1.6bn) in cryptocurrency from a US company, three digital investigative firms have concluded.

The cryptoassets were stolen on June 23 from Horizon Bridge, a service operated by the Harmony blockchain that allows assets to be transferred to other blockchains.

Since then, activity by the hackers suggests they may be linked to North Korea, which experts say is among the most prolific cyber attackers. UN sanctions monitors say Pyongyang uses the stolen funds to support its nuclear and missile programmes.

The style of attack and high velocity of structured payments to a mixer — used to obscure the origin of funds — is similar to previous attacks attributed to North Korea-linked actors, Chainalysis, a blockchain firm working with Harmony to investigate the attack, said on Twitter.