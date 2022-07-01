×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Indonesia leader targets food crisis during Russia-Ukraine peace mission

01 July 2022 - 10:28 By Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian President Joko Widodo attend a joint news conference following their meeting in Moscow, Russia, on June 30 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian President Joko Widodo attend a joint news conference following their meeting in Moscow, Russia, on June 30 2022.
Image: Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Indonesia's president ended a trip to Ukraine and Russia by saying he hoped for progress reintegrating global food and fertiliser supply lines disrupted by the conflict, and offered to be a diplomatic bridge between the two nations.

President Joko Widodo, who is the G20 president this year, was speaking at a news conference alongside his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after a bilateral meeting in Moscow on Thursday.

His trip followed a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I really appreciate President Putin who said earlier that he will provide security guarantee for food and fertiliser supplies from both Russia and Ukraine. This is good news,” said the Indonesian president, who is widely known as Jokowi.

“For the sake of humanity, I also support the UN's efforts to reintegrate Russian food and fertiliser commodities and Ukrainian food commodities to re-enter the world supply chain.”

Jokowi said he had urged leaders of the G7 during a meeting he attended in Germany this week to ensure sanctions on Russia did not affect food and fertiliser supplies.

Russia to start trial against US basketball star Brittney Griner

US basketball player Brittney Griner goes on trial in Russia on Friday on drug charges that could see her face up to 10 years in prison in a case ...
News
3 hours ago

The war in Ukraine has caused major disruptions to global trade, with the prices of grain and wheat soaring amid a blockade of Ukrainian seaports and sanctions on Russian commodities such as oil, gas and fertiliser.

Speaking alongside Jokowi in Moscow, Putin denied Russia was blocking Ukrainian grain exports.

“The Ukrainian military has mined the approaches to their ports,” he said. “No-one prevents them from clearing those mines and we guarantee the safety of shipping grain out of there.”

As G20 president this year, Jokowi has sought to patch up divisions in the group exposed by the war in Ukraine and threats to boycott the summit if Russia attended, as well as leveraging his country's non-aligned position to push for peace.

On Thursday, he said he had conveyed a message from Zelenskyy to Putin, and said Indonesia remained willing to be a “communication bridge” between the two leaders. He did not say what was in the message.

Separately, Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi said she had held phone calls with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, among others, about the food crisis and possible ways to reintegrate Ukraine and Russia into the global food chain.

READ MORE:

Region must prepare to cushion the economy, says Botswana’s Masisi at Sacu summit

The seventh Southern African Customs Union summit has been held to deliberate and reflect on the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the ...
News
18 hours ago

SA and others caught between Putin and the West will have to pick a side

The West’s leaders, once the summits and family photos are over, must get the rest of the world out of this no-man’s land
World
2 days ago

G20 chair Indonesia to push for peace with Ukraine, Russia visits

Indonesian President and G20 chairman Joko Widodo will visit counterparts in Ukraine and Russia next week and press for a peaceful resolution to ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KZN pupil who was suspended over traditional attire ends her life South Africa
  2. Home affairs to 'vigorously defend' Zim permit decision South Africa
  3. EFF condemns robbery, hijacking of MP Vuyani Pambo South Africa
  4. DA says Lesufi’s election confirms ‘urgency’ to remove ANC from power South Africa
  5. WATCH | ‘I jumped out the window’: Enyobeni eyewitness account News

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...