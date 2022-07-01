Rise of Arab-Israel axis spurs Iran urgency on nuclear talks

The spectre of an emerging Arab-Israeli bloc that could tilt the Middle East balance of power further away from Iran is driving the Islamic Republic to pursue nuclear talks with world powers with renewed determination, officials and analysts said.

Indirect talks in Qatar between Tehran and Washington on salvaging a 2015 nuclear pact ended without progress on Wednesday. Iran questioned the resolve of the US, and Washington called on Tehran to drop extra demands.

However, the talks’ difficulty has not discouraged Iran, two officials and a politician, all Iranian, told Reuters, adding that Iran’s hardline establishment was set on pursuing diplomacy.

A deal would see a lifting of sanctions that have shackled its economy, eventually reviving oil exports towards the estimated 2.8-million barrels per day (bpd) shipped before the reimposition of sanctions, from under 1-million now.

For Iran, the unfavourable alternative could be a war in a region where geopolitical shifts may evolve into a US-led alliance hostile to Tehran, the officials and politician said.

Growing worries about warming relations between Israel and its former Arab foes, including normalisation agreements between Israel and some Arab nations known as the Abraham Accords, have pushed Tehran to keep the diplomatic ball rolling.