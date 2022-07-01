UKRAINE UPDATES | Russian missile strikes kill 17 in Ukraine's Odesa region — authorities
July 01 2022 — 06:30
China not giving material support for Russia's war in Ukraine — US official
The US has not seen China evade sanctions or provide military equipment to Russia, a senior US official said on Thursday, adding that enforcement measures taken earlier in the week targeted certain Chinese companies, not the government.
The Commerce Department added five companies in China to a trade blacklist on Tuesday for allegedly supporting Russia's military and defence industrial base as Moscow carries out its war in Ukraine.
US officials have warned of consequences, including sanctions, should China offer material support for Russia's war effort, but have consistently said they have yet to detect overt Chinese military and economic backing of Moscow.
“China is not providing material support. This is normal course-of-business enforcement action against entities that have been backfilling for Russia,” a senior Biden administration official told Reuters, referring to the Commerce blacklist.”
We have not seen the PRC (People's Republic of China) engage in systematic evasion or provide military equipment to Russia,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
The US has set out with allies to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invasion, which Moscow calls a “special operation”, by sanctioning a raft of Russian companies and oligarchs and adding others to a trade blacklist.
China has refused to condemn Russia's actions and has criticised the sweeping Western sanctions on Moscow. Beijing also says that it has not provided military assistance to Russia or Ukraine, but that it would take “necessary measures” to protect the rights of its companies.
The Commerce Department action means US suppliers need a license before they can ship items to listed companies. But the department also targeted dozens of other entities, including some in allied countries, such as the United Kingdom and Lithuania.
Reuters
July 01 2022 — 06:15
Russian missile strikes kill 17 in Ukraine's Odesa region — authorities
Russian missiles struck a nine-story apartment building and a resort facility near Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa early on Friday, killing at least 17 people and wounding dozens, Ukrainian authorities said.
One missile struck the building in the town of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi at about 1am (2200 GMT Thursday), killing 14 people, the emergencies ministry said in a statement. It also wounded 30 people and caused a fire in an attached store building.
Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa regional administration, told Ukrainian state television that a rescue operation was under way as some people remained buried under the rubble after a section of the building collapsed.
Another missile hit a resort facility, Bratchuk said, killing at least three people including a child and wounding one more person. Reuters could not independently confirm details of the incident.
Reuters
July 01 2022 — 06:00
Ukrainian troops train with British army
Hundreds of Ukrainian troops have completed military training in Britain, including on the Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) the British government is supplying to help counter Russian artillery tactics.
Ukrainian troops were filmed earlier this week loading and firing 105mm light guns during exercises in Salisbury, England, one part of a British-led program that has been undertaken by more than 450 Ukrainian armed forces with support from New Zealand. MLRS systems were also shown in use.
The training is part of a wide-ranging international support package following Russia's invasion earlier this year, as the West seeks to help Ukraine repel Russian forces by providing increasingly advanced weapons systems and the skills to use them. Russia says it is conducting a “special military operation” in Ukraine.
