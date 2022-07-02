UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia's Gazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine at 42.15 mcm
July 02 2022 - 10:45
Blasts rock Ukraine's Mykolaiv after Russian missiles kill 21 near Odesa
Powerful explosions rocked the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv early on Saturday, the mayor said, a day after authorities said at least 21 people were killed when Russian missiles struck an apartment building near the Black Sea port of Odesa.
Air raid sirens sounded across the Mykolaiv region, which borders the vital exporting port of Odesa, before the blasts.
“There are powerful explosions in the city! Stay in shelters!” Mykolaiv mayor Oleksandr Senkevich wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
July 02 2022 - 10:11
Russia eyes ways to bolster arms production
The European Union will propose 1 billion euros in short-term financial relief for Kyiv’s urgent cash needs. Russia is easing labour rules in a bid to boost arms production in the face of Western sanctions.
Russian missiles struck an apartment building and a recreation centre near the Black Sea port of Odesa early Friday, killing at least 21 people and injuring dozens more after Moscow’s forces withdrew from a strategic island about 100 miles to the south.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his nightly address to praise the departure of Russian forces from Snake Island. Moscow painted it as a gesture towards easing grain shipments in the southern waterway, but Kyiv said they were forced out by Ukrainian shelling.
July 02 2022 - 09:00
Russia's Gazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine at 42.15 mcm
Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.15 million cubic metres (mcm) on Saturday compared with 42.1 mcm on Friday.
An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point had again been rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.