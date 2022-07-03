×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Thousands wounded in unrest in Uzbekistan's Nukus - Uzbek news website

03 July 2022 - 18:05 By Olzhas Auyezov
It quoted Sultanbek Ziyayev, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, as saying that hospitals in the city of Nukus were full of patients who had been wounded when protesters clashed with security forces.
It quoted Sultanbek Ziyayev, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, as saying that hospitals in the city of Nukus were full of patients who had been wounded when protesters clashed with security forces.
Image: REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak/File Photo

Thousands of people have been hospitalised after unrest in the capital of Uzbekistan's autonomous Karakalpakstan province, Uzbek news website Daryo.uz cited a local official as saying on Sunday.

It quoted Sultanbek Ziyayev, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, as saying that hospitals in the city of Nukus were full of patients who had been wounded when protesters clashed with security forces.

"Thousands of wounded have been hospitalised and are being treated," he said, according to the website.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Indonesia leader targets food crisis during Russia-Ukraine peace mission

Indonesia's president ended a trip to Ukraine and Russia by saying he hoped for progress reintegrating global food and fertiliser supply lines ...
News
2 days ago

Ukraine’s Zelensky celebrates retaking of Snake Island

Ukraine on Friday celebrated driving Russian forces from the strategic Black Sea outpost of Snake Island while struggling to hold off intense ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Two company directors in court for allegedly defrauding Sars of millions South Africa
  2. EXCLUSIVE | NPA drops charges against alleged state capturer, Bosasa chief ... News
  3. Body of Khayalethu Magadla found South Africa
  4. ‘I won’t return to Eskom’: Matshela Koko rejects calls to go back to power ... South Africa
  5. ANC says Ramaphosa must schedule new meeting with integrity commission Politics

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths