UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukraine hits Russian base in occupied Melitopol, exiled mayor says

July 03 2022 - 08:36
Ukraine hits Russian base in occupied Melitopol, exiled mayor says
Ukrainian forces hit a Russian base with over 30 strikes in the Russian-occupied southern city of Melitopol, the city's exiled Ukrainian mayor said on Sunday.
Russia's RIA news agency reported Ukraine had hit the area of Melitopol where the city's airport is located, but did not specify what had been hit.
Reuters was not able to verify the reports.
July 03 2022 - 08:02
Zelensky adviser concedes last eastern Ukraine bastion could fall
Fighting intensified for Lysychansk, Ukraine's last big bastion in the strategic eastern province of Luhansk, as an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky conceded the city could fall.
Blasts also rocked the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, the regional governor said early on Sunday.
The explosions set a residential building on fire and three wounded people were taken to a hospital, Vyacheslav Gladkov posted on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia is seeking to drive Ukrainian forces out of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces in the Donbas, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Kyiv since Russia's first military intervention in Ukraine in 2014.
July 03 2022 - 06:30
At least 3 killed in blasts in Russia's Belgorod near Ukraine - governor
At least three people were killed and dozens of residential buildings damaged in the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukraine border, the regional governor said, after reports of several blasts in the city.
At least 11 apartment buildings and 39 private houses were damaged, including five that were destroyed, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov posted on the Telegram messaging app.
Gladkov said earlier the "incident" was being investigated, adding, "Presumably, the air defence system worked."
At least four people were injured and two hospitalised, including a 10-year-old boy, Gladkov said.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine to the reports.
Belgorod, a city of nearly 400,000 some 40 km (25 miles) north of the border with Ukraine, is the administrative centre of the Belgorod region.
Since Russia launched it invasion on Feb. 24, there have been numerous reports of attacks on Belgorod and other regions bordering Ukraine, with Moscow accusing Kyiv of carrying out the strikes.
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for previous attacks but has described the incidents as payback and "karma" for Russia's invasion.
Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and its allies in the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.
July 03 2022 - 06:15
Blasts in Russia's Belgorod near Ukraine border - local governor
Blasts in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, resulted in a fire in a residential building, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app early on Sunday.
Three wounded people were taken to a hospital, he said.
"Reasons for the incident are being investigated," Gladkov said. "Presumably, the air defence system worked."
July 03 2022 - 06:00
Ukraine requests Turkey detain Russian-flagged ship
Ukraine has requested Turkey detain and arrest the Russian-flagged cargo ship Zhibek Zholy carrying a cargo of Ukrainian grain taken from the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk, according to a Ukrainian official and document seen by @Reuters
