Drones, helicopters search for missing after Italian glacier collapse

Helicopter crews and drones searched on Monday for around 15 people missing in the Italian Alps after part of a mountain glacier collapsed, killing at least six people and injuring eight.

Much of Italy has been baking in an early-summer heatwave and experts said the disaster was linked to climate change that was making glaciers more unstable.

Sunday's avalanche took place on the Marmolada, which at more than 3,300 metres is the highest peak in the Dolomites, a range in the eastern Italian Alps straddling the regions of Trento and Veneto.

"This is the first such accident in the history of the mountain," said Gino Comelli, who was helping to coordinate rescue efforts.

The peak was too unstable for rescuers to try to approach on foot, Comelli said, adding that recent hot weather had been a factor in the collapse.

Pope Francis said he was praying for the victims and their families.