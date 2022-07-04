×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia says its forces now have full control of east Ukraine region

04 July 2022 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
Fire burns at a shopping mall after it was struck by a missile on July 3, 2022 in Sloviansk, Ukraine. The attack was one of many in the city early Sunday afternoon, which targeted residential neighborhoods, destroyed homes and left at least 6 people dead and 15 injured.
Fire burns at a shopping mall after it was struck by a missile on July 3, 2022 in Sloviansk, Ukraine. The attack was one of many in the city early Sunday afternoon, which targeted residential neighborhoods, destroyed homes and left at least 6 people dead and 15 injured.
Image: Scott Olson/Getty Images

July 4 2022 - 06:00

Russia says its forces now have full control of east Ukraine region

Russia said on Sunday its forces and their allies had taken control of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, after capturing the final Ukrainian holdout of Lysychansk, although Ukraine has yet to comment after reporting heavy fighting there.

After fierce Ukrainian resistance prevented Russian seizing the capital Kyiv after its Feb. 24 invasion, Moscow turned its focus to taking full control of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

Reuters

July 4 2022 - 05:45

Ukraine security guarantees will not be same as for NATO member - Scholz

Germany is discussing security guarantees for Ukraine with its allies in preparation for a time after the war, but these will not be the same as for a member of the transatlantic alliance, German Chancellor Scholz told the broadcaster ARD on Sunday.

"We are discussing with close friends the question of the security guarantees we can give. This is an ongoing process. It is clear that it will not be the same as if someone were a member of NATO," Scholz said.

July 4 2022 - 05:30

Australia will ban Russian gold imports, give Ukraine more armoured vehicles- PM

Australia will provide 34 additional armoured vehicles to Ukraine and prohibit Russian gold imports, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in Kyiv on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference in Ukraine's capital alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Albanese said Australia would impose sanctions and travel bans on 16 more Russian ministers and oligarchs, bringing the total number of Russian individuals sanctioned by Australia to 843.

Reuters

subscribe

Most read

  1. Body of Khayalethu Magadla found South Africa
  2. EXCLUSIVE | NPA drops charges against alleged state capturer, Bosasa chief ... News
  3. ANC says Ramaphosa must schedule new meeting with integrity commission Politics
  4. Women’s league pick seen as Ramaphosa power grab Politics
  5. Two company directors in court for allegedly defrauding Sars of millions South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths