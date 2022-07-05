Russia shells Ukraine’s Donetsk after seizing Luhansk region

Russian forces struck targets across Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region on Tuesday to prepare the path for an expected armoured thrust to try to take more territory as the five-month-old war entered a new phase.

The strikes, reported by the region’s local governor and the Russian military, followed Moscow’s capture of the Ukrainian city of Lysychansk on Sunday, a move that handed it total control of the Luhansk region, one of its main war aims.

Taking full control of Donetsk, the other region in Donbas, the industrialised eastern part of Ukraine that has become the stage of the biggest battle in Europe in generations, is another goal of what Moscow calls its “special military operation”.

Ukrainian forces which retreated from Lysychansk at the weekend took up new defensive lines in Donetsk on Tuesday, according to Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk.

In a foretaste of what is likely to follow, Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of neighbouring Donetsk, said on TV that his region had been hit overnight.

“Sloviansk and Kramatorsk came under shelling. They are also the main line of assault for the enemy from the Lyman direction. There is no safe place without shelling in the Donetsk region,” he said.