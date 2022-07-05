UKRAINE UPDATES | After losing Luhansk, Ukraine forces regather for defence of Donetsk
July 5 2022 - 06:00
Japan Wants Russia to Explain Gas Project Move
Japan called on Russia to provide more details about a presidential decree that would transfer rights to the Sakhalin-2 natural gas project to a new Russian company.
President Vladimir Putin’s forces closed in on their goal of capturing Ukraine’s eastern region of Luhansk as the country’s troops withdrew from the city of Lysychansk, the last Kyiv-controlled redoubt in the area.
The Russian leader made a public display of the seizure and told military commanders to give soldiers who had captured the city a rest.
Bloomberg
July 5 2022 - 05:56
Putin’s War Throws Crucial EU Vote on ‘Green’ Gas Into Doubt
European lawmakers are under pressure from Ukraine to block plans to treat gas as a green asset, plunging into serious doubt an EU Parliament vote that not long ago seemed set to endorse the proposal.
The vote is set to take place on Wednesday, and was supposed to mark the easy passage of a New Year’s proposal by the European Commission to include gas and nuclear energy in the EU’s so-called green taxonomy. But Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine -- and the energy crisis it fanned -- has upended that process.
Just last week, Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany called on European lawmakers to reject the Commission’s proposal, warning that it would benefit Russia and perpetuate European reliance on its gas supplies.
Bloomberg
July 5 2022 - 05:51
After losing Luhansk, Ukraine forces regather for defence of Donetsk
Russian forces set their sights on their next objectives in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk province, after President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in neighbouring Luhansk province as the the five-month long war entered a new phase.
The capture of the city of Lysychansk on Sunday completed the Russian conquest of Luhansk, one of two regions in Donbas, the industrialised eastern region of Ukraine that has become the site of the biggest battle in Europe in generations.
Both sides have suffered heavy casualties in the fight for Luhansk, particularly during the siege of the twin cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk. Both cities have been left in ruins by the relentless Russian bombardment.
Reuters