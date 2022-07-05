UKRAINE UPDATES | After losing Luhansk, Ukraine forces regather for defence of Donetsk

July 5 2022 - 06:00

Japan Wants Russia to Explain Gas Project Move

Japan called on Russia to provide more details about a presidential decree that would transfer rights to the Sakhalin-2 natural gas project to a new Russian company.

President Vladimir Putin’s forces closed in on their goal of capturing Ukraine’s eastern region of Luhansk as the country’s troops withdrew from the city of Lysychansk, the last Kyiv-controlled redoubt in the area.

The Russian leader made a public display of the seizure and told military commanders to give soldiers who had captured the city a rest.

Bloomberg