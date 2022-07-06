×

World

Biden says Justice Department will take action if necessary in Akron shooting

06 July 2022 - 21:51 By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw
Black man Jayland Walker exits his vehicle before he was shot to death by up to eight officers while running away, in Akron, Ohio, US June 27, 2022
Black man Jayland Walker exits his vehicle before he was shot to death by up to eight officers while running away, in Akron, Ohio, US June 27, 2022
Image: Still image from police body camera video. City of Akron/Handout via REUTERS

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the Justice Department would take appropriate action if the investigation of a police shooting of a Black man in Akron, Ohio, reveals potential violations of federal criminal statutes.

Demonstrators took to the streets of Akron after police on Sunday released body camera video that showed eight officers shooting Jayland Walker as many as 60 times as he fled a traffic stop on June 27.

Reuters

